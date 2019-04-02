CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Platonic Passion: A Timeline Of August Alsina Getting REAL Close To Jada Pinkett Smith

The Internet is left wondering after the singer releases a questionable song.

6 reads
Leave a comment
2017 BET Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Just when you think August Alsina‘s relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith is completely platonic and a beautiful representation of a mentor and her “son”….

August has to mess it all up with a more-than-friends song confession…allegedly.

Mr. Alsina is causing buzz across the Internet for the release of his song “Nunya,” which is a remix of Kehlani‘s song by the same name.

In a music video for the track, August seems to be texting someone named Koren, which so happens to be Jada Pinkett’s middle name. Through his texts and song lyrics, August sings, “Why is you textin’ me/ Asking who next to me/ Why you care about who having sex with me?/ Now u all on my line why you pressing me/ Cause I got her legs open like sesame/ What I got cooking with her ain’t your recipe!”

Uuuh…well!

The Internet couldn’t help but think that Koren was codename for Jada, and August is defending himself from a woman who’s all up in his romantic business. August even drops a GIF of Jada in the video with his line “you’re just an actress putting on a show,” further alluding to the idea that him and Jada might have some secret romantic strife going on. Peep the visuals for yourself below.

 

Jada Pinkett is currently in a “life partnership” with Will Smith and, of course, they have their two kids together, Jaden and Willow.

So this begs the question…

Is Jada having a fling with August behind their backs, or is August trolling the Internet with a faux confession….maybe to generate album buzz?

Either way, the Internet thought August was doing TOO much.  

 

Jada and Will have yet to comment on the spicy song, so we might have to wait for the next Red Table Talk to get their thoughts.

Until then, hit the next pages for a timeline of August Alsina’s relationship with Jada, and you can decide for yourself if this is all a game, or if things are getting a little too real.

Platonic Passion: A Timeline Of August Alsina Getting REAL Close To Jada Pinkett Smith was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Platonic Passion: A Timeline Of August Alsina Getting…
 7 hours ago
04.02.19
shuri-avengers: end game poster
New ‘Avengers’ Trailer Released As Tickets Go On…
 14 hours ago
04.02.19
Suspect Identified In Nipsey Hussle Shooting
 14 hours ago
04.02.19
In His Own Words: Nipsey Hussle On ‘Victory…
 15 hours ago
04.02.19
Poultry Porn: The Internet Is Eating Up This…
 15 hours ago
04.02.19
LAPD Believe Motive In Nipsey Hussle’s Murder Was…
 15 hours ago
04.02.19
Young Raleigh Couple Charged After Infant Found With…
 1 day ago
04.02.19
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 2 days ago
04.01.19
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 2 days ago
04.01.19
NC Family Calls For Police To Continue Investigating…
 2 days ago
04.01.19
#BlackExcellence: 16-Year-Old Aoki Simmons Gets Into Harvard, On…
 2 days ago
04.01.19
Nipsey Hussle’s Last Tweet
 2 days ago
04.01.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Focus on The Things…
 2 days ago
04.01.19
Omari Hardwick Under Fire After Kissing Beyonce At…
 2 days ago
04.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close