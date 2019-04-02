New ‘Avengers’ Trailer Released As Tickets Go On Sale; Ticket Websites Crash

21 reads Leave a comment
Finally! Tickets for Avengers: Endgame have gone on sale everywhere, but many people have had difficulty purchasing them because of the high traffic volume all over the internet.
Meanwhile, Marvel went ahead and dropped another quick trailer.
Meanwhile, people are having meltdowns all over the internet because websites and apps keep crashing with so many people trying to purchase tickets.
Diddy Still Regrets Not Marrying Kim Porter, Tells Fans 'Don't Be Like Me'
15 photos Launch gallery
Diddy Still Regrets Not Marrying Kim Porter, Tells Fans 'Don't Be Like Me'
1.1 of 15
2.2 of 15
3.3 of 15
4.4 of 15
5.5 of 15
6.6 of 15
7.7 of 15
8.8 of 15
9.9 of 15
10.10 of 15
11.11 of 15
12.12 of 15
13.13 of 15
14.14 of 15
15.15 of 15
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours