CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

New ‘Avengers’ Trailer Released As Tickets Go On Sale; Ticket Websites Crash

21 reads
Leave a comment
shuri-avengers: end game poster

Source: Marvel-Disney / Marvel-Disney

Finally! Tickets for Avengers: Endgame have gone on sale everywhere, but many people have had difficulty purchasing them because of the high traffic volume all over the internet.

Meanwhile, Marvel went ahead and dropped another quick trailer.

 

Meanwhile, people are having meltdowns all over the internet because websites and apps keep crashing with so many people trying to purchase tickets.

 

 

2017 Room To Read Gala

Diddy Still Regrets Not Marrying Kim Porter, Tells Fans 'Don't Be Like Me'

15 photos Launch gallery

Diddy Still Regrets Not Marrying Kim Porter, Tells Fans 'Don't Be Like Me'

Continue reading Diddy Still Regrets Not Marrying Kim Porter, Tells Fans ‘Don’t Be Like Me’

Diddy Still Regrets Not Marrying Kim Porter, Tells Fans 'Don't Be Like Me'

[caption id="attachment_2942244" align="alignleft" width="925"] Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty[/caption] Sean "Diddy" Combs is still reflecting on the regret he has for not marrying Kim Porter. The music mogul took to social media on March 30 to share a personal story of the two and express how much he missed the mother of four of his children who tragically died last November. "I remember Kim flying to see me on the set of can’t nobody hold me down. She took like a 12 hour flight to LA and 3 hour ride to the desert. With no complaints. Was always ride or die. From day 1! I called her BONNIE AND I WAS CLYDE! This picture will go down in history as the first time I said she was MINE!!!!," he wrote. Diddy added, "AND THE FIRST TIME I TOLD HER I LOVE HER, little did I know I was hers. Miss you BONNIE ❤️ and will forever. Maaaaan life is beautiful to have had these experiences. Love you baby. @ladykp 🖤" https://www.instagram.com/p/BvogKRRHK_n/?utm_source=ig_embed   Now, folks came into the Bad Boy's comments, calling the 49-year-old out for not marrying Kim and treating her better when she was alive. “And You Never Married her Whyyyyyyyyyy???? Yes I said it…..you fake….My opinion,” one fan said. Now Diddy did issue a response, “Never fake. I wasn’t ready and that’s it. I’m ready now but it’s [too] late. Don’t be like me.” Other commenters also brought up his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, while Porter was still alive. He admitted, “I was scared.” https://twitter.com/RiannaSoSweet/status/1111994680013701123 We all know Diddy's been blasted before for expressing his regret for Kim, but this time around folks definitely seemed split on this one. Take a look at what folks had to say:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Avengers: Endgame , tickets , trailer

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
shuri-avengers: end game poster
New ‘Avengers’ Trailer Released As Tickets Go On…
 5 hours ago
04.02.19
Suspect Identified In Nipsey Hussle Shooting
 6 hours ago
04.02.19
In His Own Words: Nipsey Hussle On ‘Victory…
 6 hours ago
04.02.19
Poultry Porn: The Internet Is Eating Up This…
 7 hours ago
04.02.19
LAPD Believe Motive In Nipsey Hussle’s Murder Was…
 7 hours ago
04.02.19
Young Raleigh Couple Charged After Infant Found With…
 1 day ago
04.02.19
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 1 day ago
04.01.19
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 1 day ago
04.01.19
NC Family Calls For Police To Continue Investigating…
 1 day ago
04.01.19
#BlackExcellence: 16-Year-Old Aoki Simmons Gets Into Harvard, On…
 1 day ago
04.01.19
Nipsey Hussle’s Last Tweet
 1 day ago
04.01.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Focus on The Things…
 1 day ago
04.01.19
Omari Hardwick Under Fire After Kissing Beyonce At…
 1 day ago
04.01.19
Nipsey Hussle Has Passed Away After Shooting In…
 1 day ago
04.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close