CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Suspect Identified In Nipsey Hussle Shooting

33 reads
Leave a comment

Los Angeles police have identified 29-year-old Eric Holder as a suspect in the murder of Nipsey Hussle on Sunday.

Law enforcement officials say Holder got into a dispute with Hussle before the shooting, alleging that Holder shot Hussle and two other men before returning back to the scene and firing several more shots at Hussle before ultimately kicking him and taking off.

Surveillance footage released Monday evening shows Holder allegedly walking up to Hussle and others outside The Marathon Clothing store at 3:20 PST in South Central, Los Angeles.

The information regarding Holder comes mere hours after a vigil was held for the rapper, born Ermias Asghedom outside of the shopping strip he owned. Other gatherings took place across the country including in New York, spearheaded by Dave East.

RELATED: LAPD Believe Motive In Nipsey Hussle’s Murder Was Personal, Not Gang Related And That He Knew His Killer

RELATED: Essentials: The 9 Nipsey Hussle Songs To Make You Hussle & Motivate

RELATED: Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Nipsey Hussle

Suspect Identified In Nipsey Hussle Shooting was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
shuri-avengers: end game poster
New ‘Avengers’ Trailer Released As Tickets Go On…
 5 hours ago
04.02.19
Suspect Identified In Nipsey Hussle Shooting
 6 hours ago
04.02.19
In His Own Words: Nipsey Hussle On ‘Victory…
 6 hours ago
04.02.19
Poultry Porn: The Internet Is Eating Up This…
 7 hours ago
04.02.19
LAPD Believe Motive In Nipsey Hussle’s Murder Was…
 7 hours ago
04.02.19
Young Raleigh Couple Charged After Infant Found With…
 1 day ago
04.02.19
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 1 day ago
04.01.19
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 1 day ago
04.01.19
NC Family Calls For Police To Continue Investigating…
 1 day ago
04.01.19
#BlackExcellence: 16-Year-Old Aoki Simmons Gets Into Harvard, On…
 1 day ago
04.01.19
Nipsey Hussle’s Last Tweet
 1 day ago
04.01.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Focus on The Things…
 1 day ago
04.01.19
Omari Hardwick Under Fire After Kissing Beyonce At…
 1 day ago
04.01.19
Nipsey Hussle Has Passed Away After Shooting In…
 1 day ago
04.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close