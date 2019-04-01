CLOSE
Not An April Fool’s Joke…Cheesecake Factory Giving Away Free Food Today

It seems like an April Fool’s prank, but it’s real! The Cheesecake Factory is giving away free food today!

 

 

 

Rest In Power: Nipsey Hussle Shot Dead In Front Of Los Angeles Store

[caption id="attachment_2974303" align="alignleft" width="1028"] Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty[/caption]   Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon***. LA PD has confirmed his death. He was only 33-years-old. According to NBC News, the Grammy nominee whose legal name Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was reportedly gunned down in the Crenshaw area of Los Angeles in front of his clothing store, the Marathon Store. Witnesses claim he was shot six times and paramedics were working on him at the scene, where he was unresponsive. NBC noted that two other men are listed in critical condition. Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department claims this is an ongoing investigation and that no one has been detained. TMZ claims sources told them that one man fled in a vehicle after the shooting, however LAPD is has not released any information on how many shooters were involved. https://twitter.com/HoodStarzMusic/status/1112487916536774656 Earlier on Sunday, Nipsey tweeted that having "haters" was a blessing. https://twitter.com/NipseyHussle/status/1112472675169886208 While Nipsey has been linked to the Los Angeles gang the Crips, the Grammy-nominated rapper has been a staple in his Crenshaw community, buying up store fronts to revitalize the area and provide a much-needed economic boost in the area. His fans took to Twitter to send love and light to the rapper, his partner Lauren London and his family. This is a breaking story and we will provide updates as they become available.  ***Editors Note: There is a video of Nispey's body circulating online, but out of respect for his family, we at HelloBeautiful will not be posting those images online. 

 

