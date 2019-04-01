CLOSE
NC Family Calls For Police To Continue Investigating Death Of Black Man Who Died From Hanging

The story of Charlotte, N.C. native, 21-year-old Taemon Blair who was found hanged in the tractor-trailer he had been driving for his job has taken social media by storm. However, after his death was ruled a suicide his family members are calling for police to continue investigating his death.

According to the Allen County Coroner’s Office in Fort Wayne, Ind., Blair, was found dead on March 14 in the city. The coroner’s office ruled his cause of death as “asphyxia due to hanging” and claimed it was a suicide. According to Fox46, Blair’s family remain unconvinced as they claimed that the young man had no reason to kill himself, and believe that foul play had a hand in his death.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started by the family, to help with funeral costs for the 21-year-old, which has raised more than $7,000 of its $10,000 as of Wednesday night.

In the GoFundMe description, Taemon’s brother reiterated that he did not think that his brother killed himself.  “He was 6’5, I thought to myself, how could he hang himself inside of a truck when he’s so tall. This is sooooo devastating for our family. So unexpected! If this wasn’t a suicide, I really hope that the police will find who killed [Taemon]! It’s just a lot of unanswered questions for them to just rule it a suicide and just sweep it under the rug like it was nothing.”

Click here for more information

 

NC Family Calls For Police To Continue Investigating Death Of Black Man Who Died From Hanging was originally published on thelightnc.com

