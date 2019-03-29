CLOSE
Russell Simmons’ Daughter Accepted To Harvard At 16 Without Any Bribes!

Rush Philanthropic ArtsFoundation's 20th Anniversary 'Art For Life' Benefit

Source: Steve Mack / Getty

Kimora Lee Simmons’ and Russell Simmons’ daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons, has been accepted to Harvard at the age of 16!

The proud parents both shared the good news on social media earlier this week. And both of them took digs at the college admissions scandal.

Kimora’s post read: “Yaaayyyyy @aokileesimmons!! She’s on her way to #Harvard!! We are sooo super proud of YOU!! Such hard work and only 16! You did it! It took years of super dedication and lots of tears! But HERE YOU ARE!!! GO GIRL!!! Enjoy the journey! We are excited to see the great things you will do! Sorry I’m one of those SUPERLOUD MAMAS! She also got into Dartmouth, Vassar, Barnard etc! Woooo! #BeautyAndBrains!”

According to Page Six, Russell’s read: “So blessed @aokileesimmons made it into HARVARD and Kimora Myself or Tim didn’t have to pull any strings or pay anyone to get her in 😂 she made it on her own academic merit.”

 

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

