Man Arrested After Killing Girlfriend’s 2-Year-Old Daughter

Police say a Dallas man was arrested after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter.

Toron Eugene Williams, 30, is charged with capital murder and is being held in a Dallas jail on a $250,000 bond.

 

According to Fox 4,  officers responded to a caller on Sunday who said the little girl, London Bakker, was found unresponsive in bed. Upon their arrival officers were told that the girl was taken to the hospital by her mother where she was pronounced dead.

Police reportedly arrested Williams and say the mother is not a suspect.

The medical examiner has not released the toddler’s cause of death.

