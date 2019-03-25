CLOSE
Tech 9, The Philadelphian Battle Rapper & Commentator, Has Passed Away According To Reports

RIP Tech 9, the battle rap community lost a great one over the weekend. Tech 9, the Philadelphia spitter, not to be confused with rapper Tech N9ne, passed away according to sources. No information about what happened has been released yet.

Tech was one of the most well-known personalities in the battle rap scene, from his battle raps, as well as transitioning into commentary the past few years.

“Tech 9, whose real name was Akeem Mickens, used to be involved with Lionz Den and Street Arena before hitting it big with Ultimate Rap League,” according to HNHH.

 

Before NOME 8 began in HOUSTON

Many people who knew Tech locally, and on the national scale have been paying homage, including Lupe Fiasco.

 

 

His last recorded battle was against Geechi Gotti in July 2018. That marked his first rap battle since August 2016 and the first time he had been recorded battling twice in a year since 2015.

Tech 9 will truly be missed. Rest in peace to a real icon in the battle rap community.

 

 

