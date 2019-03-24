Diana Ross Tweets Support Of Michael Jackson Following Leaving NeverLand

2 reads Leave a comment
Diana Ross is the latest singer to comment on “Leaving Neverland”. The HBO two-part documentary centers on two young men who were allegedly sexually abused by Michael Jackson as children.
Ross showed her support of the late singer on tweeter on Saturday, sharing a few words following allegations that resurfaced in HBO’s Leaving Neverland.
“Leaving Neverland” has attracted criticism from Jackson’s family, and is facing a lawsuit by the Jackson estate seeking $100 million in damages from HBO.
Ross added a reference to her 1965 hit with The Supremes, writing: “STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE”.
