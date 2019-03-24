CLOSE
Okurrr !! Cardi B Files For Trademark On Her Famous Slogan For Her New Merchandise Line #PICS

Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Secure the bag sis! #CardiB ‘s catchy phrases are what the people love so much about the rapper. Her mantra #Okurrr has been heard on many TV Shows and commercials. She says the sound is in resemblance to a “cold pigeon” but used for agreeing with a statement. Sources say the 26-year old star recently filed documents to seek trademark of the slogan for merchandising purposes.

#Cardi plans to use the slogan on a number of products including apparel and other goods like cups, mugs and posters. She did make an emphasis saying that her slogan will include 3 R’s like #Okurrr. But for back up, she made sure to file for trademark with 2 R’s just in case there were people trolling.

This year is taking off for the Bronx native as she is set to be on movie screens later in the year with singer, Jennifer Lopez and actress KeKe Palmer. We’re all routing for #Cardi on all of her future endeavors.

