CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Dennis Quaid Is Meagan Good and Michael Ealy’s Worst Nightmare In ‘The Intruder’ [WATCH]

4 reads
Leave a comment

Before watching the trailer, I thought, “Ugh. Do we really need another movie about someone breaking into someone’s house?” But then I watched the trailer and the answer is, yes, we do.

The film centers around a young married couple [Michael Ealy and Meagan Good] who buy what seems like the perfect home together. Until they quickly learn that the man they bought it from [Dennis Quaid] is not ready to let go of his house.

(Photos: PR Photos)

We’re not sure if it’s the music, the mysterious knocking sounds or Quaid’s convincing portrayal of a man obsessed; but the trailer left us wanting more. It also left me wanting to double-check the locks on my apartment’s door.

Over the years, there seems to be so many different versions of “break in” films but this one really has me stressed about Quaid’s presence in their home. Watch the full trailer above and let me know, if it also gave you the chills in the comments.

“The Intruder” hits theaters in May 2019.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE 

Black Celebs With Blue, Green & Hazel Eyes

23 photos Launch gallery

Black Celebs With Blue, Green & Hazel Eyes

Continue reading Black Celebs With Blue, Green & Hazel Eyes

Black Celebs With Blue, Green & Hazel Eyes

Dennis Quaid Is Meagan Good and Michael Ealy’s Worst Nightmare In ‘The Intruder’ [WATCH] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Alicia Keys Memoirs To Be Released With The…
 15 hours ago
03.18.19
Jess Hilarious Accused of Racism After Posting Video…
 16 hours ago
03.18.19
6 WTF Cartoon Conspiracy Theories That Prove Your…
 16 hours ago
03.18.19
Elle Varner Is Back With A Sexy Song…
 16 hours ago
03.18.19
Happy St. Patty’s Day: 5 Black Celebs You…
 1 day ago
03.18.19
Queen Sugar Season 3
Season 4 of Queen Sugar Premieres June 12th
 1 day ago
03.17.19
Twitter Campaigns For A Black Woman While Facebook…
 2 days ago
03.16.19
Kyle Massey of “That’s So Raven” Accused of…
 2 days ago
03.16.19
Obama On New Zealand Massacre: We ‘Must Stand…
 2 days ago
03.16.19
Alleged Audio Surfaces Of Joycelyn Savage Saying R.…
 3 days ago
03.16.19
Rapper Soulja Boy Arrested…Again
 3 days ago
03.15.19
11th Annual Apollo Theater Spring Gala
Watch As The O’Jays Listen And Respond To…
 3 days ago
03.15.19
2015 Toronto International Film Festival - AMBI Gala
Somebody Had The Nerve To Literally Reach Out…
 3 days ago
03.15.19
Dozens Killed in New Zealand Mosque Shooting, 4…
 4 days ago
03.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close