National
Michigan Woman Loses It After Finding Tomatoes On Her Burger King Order

A cheeseburger and chips

Some people really, really hate tomatoes.

Porsha Tyler was unhappy with her burger order from a previous day when she walked into a Michigan Burger King to demand her money back. According to reports, the employee at the Burger King offered the angry woman a refund on her order, but that wasn’t enough. Tyler needed the Burger King staff to understand exactly how upset she was about finding tomatoes on her burger.

In newly released video, you can see Tyler enter the Burger King, yell at employees, attempt to climb up on the counter, throw a cookie display and throw a wet floor sign.

Tyler left when employees said they were calling police.

 

 

