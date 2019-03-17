CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Congrats: NCCU Wins Third MEACC Tournament Title On Their Way To The Big Dance

4 reads
Leave a comment
Basketball in Hoop

Source: Ryan McVay / Getty

NCCU’s men’s basketball team is going to the Big Dance for the third time in three years!

The Eagles defeated Norfolk State 50-47, to win the MEACC and a bid into the NCAA tournament.

Join the Men’s basketball team for “Selection Sunday” on March 17, 5 p.m., in the A.E. Student Union. The NCAA bracket for the 2019 Division I tournament will be revealed.

Show starts at 6 p.m. EST, and will air on CBS.

There will be prizes and giveaways

Read Also:

#BlackExcellence: Atlanta Teen Accepted To 39 Universities And Awarded $1.6 Million In Scholarships

men basketball , NCCU , The Big Dance

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Queen Sugar Season 3
Season 4 of Queen Sugar Premieres June 12th
 9 hours ago
03.17.19
Twitter Campaigns For A Black Woman While Facebook…
 1 day ago
03.16.19
Kyle Massey of “That’s So Raven” Accused of…
 1 day ago
03.16.19
Obama On New Zealand Massacre: We ‘Must Stand…
 1 day ago
03.16.19
Alleged Audio Surfaces Of Joycelyn Savage Saying R.…
 1 day ago
03.16.19
Rapper Soulja Boy Arrested…Again
 2 days ago
03.15.19
11th Annual Apollo Theater Spring Gala
Watch As The O’Jays Listen And Respond To…
 2 days ago
03.15.19
2015 Toronto International Film Festival - AMBI Gala
Somebody Had The Nerve To Literally Reach Out…
 2 days ago
03.15.19
Dozens Killed in New Zealand Mosque Shooting, 4…
 2 days ago
03.15.19
Listen To Black Women| Is Abuse From Men…
 2 days ago
03.15.19
Bruh: 10 Cringeworthy Chip Flavors You Have To…
 2 days ago
03.15.19
For Better Or For Worse: Remembering What Life…
 2 days ago
03.15.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 3 days ago
03.15.19
I’m The New 2Pac! A List Of Artists…
 3 days ago
03.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close