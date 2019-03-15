Serena Williams belted out Ricky Martin’s classic Livin La Vida Loca just days after suffering dizziness and fatigue. Her illness cost her another shot at her first title since returning to the tournament circuit.

Williams and a group of friends reportedly sang karaoke tunes Wednesday night into Thursday morning at Neil’s Lounge in Indio, CA.

A rep for the bar tells The Blast they were very happy Williams came in, and hope she had a good time unwinding with her friends.

According to The Blast the girls sang a hit from the Spice Girls.

As for her drink of choice while singing, she was reportedly sipping on Cazadores tequila.

Williams is a huge karaoke fan, and says she regularly seeks out bars to sing her heart out ahead of big tournaments.

Serena Williams Sings Karaoke After Pulling Out Of Tennis Match Due To Illness [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com