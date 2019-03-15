CLOSE
Watch As The O’Jays Listen And Respond To Current Music…And It’s Hilarious

13 reads
11th Annual Apollo Theater Spring Gala

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

Well, this is the kind of content we want on the Internet. The legendary O’Jays are listening to current music from some of today’s biggest artists and offering their thoughts. This is gold.

 

 

Ashley Stewart and La La Anthony Shoot

See The La La Anthony x Ashley Stewart Collaboration On Plus Size Women

See The La La Anthony x Ashley Stewart Collaboration On Plus Size Women

See The La La Anthony x Ashley Stewart Collaboration On Plus Size Women

La La Anthony has collaborated with Ashley Stewart for a 22 piece clothing collection ranging from $48.00 for a bodysuit to $120.00 for an emerald green jumpsuit. The collection is heavily athleisure based and denim, perfect to La La Anthony's personal style and taste. We did an interview with the actress in December where she revealed, “We have to start seeing more images of all women of all shapes and sizes on the runways, in the magazines and in beauty campaigns. We have to change the images that we are putting out there that young girls see.”  We took that to heart and partnered with Madame Noire to show you the collection unretouched on plus size women! You can shop the looks on AshleyStewart.com, hurry because they are currently 40% off! You can shop the jewelry and shoes on ItsModelCitizen.com. Click through our gallery for all of the looks!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

cardi b , the ojays , Travis Scott

