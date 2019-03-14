Fresh Prince Re-Boot : What If The Show Was A Dark Drama Instead Of The Cheerful ’90s Sitcom?

Like most of us, we all grew up watching the comedy “Fresh-Prince of Bel-air. But, what if the show had a re-boot and took a different turn. What would happen if Will Smith made The Fresh Prince today?

“Bel-Air”, is a story of a kid from Philly whose life gets turned upside-down… in 2019.

Check out filmmaker’s Morgan Cooper’s intense viral fan-made trailer. Just think of the possibilities!

