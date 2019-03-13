CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Best Cities for College Basketball Fans In North Carolina

5 reads
Leave a comment
Duke v Mercer

Source: Lance King / Getty

March Madness is just under a week away, WalletHub has released its 2019 March Madness Best Cities for College Basketball Fans to help them get psyched for the big dance!

WalletHub crunched the numbers to find 2019’s top spots for NCAA hoops.They range from the number of teams per city and the winning percentage of each to stadium capacity and social-media engagement.

North Carolina is in the mix with the 2019 Best Citites for college basketball fans!

Best Cities for College Hoops Fans

1 Lawrence, KS

2 Durham, NC

3 Los Angeles, CA

4 East Lansing, MI

5 Chapel Hill, NC

6 Storrs, CT

7 Philadelphia, PA

8 Lexington, KY

9 Fayette, MS

10 Loretto, PA

Must Read:

Black Twitter Calls Out White Celebs Defrauding Colleges So Their Mediocre Kids Can Get Accepted

Best cities for basketball , north carolina

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mitt Romney Campaigns With AK Senate Candidate Dan Sullivan In Anchorage
Mitt Romney Knows How To Blow Out Birthday…
 1 hour ago
03.13.19
Parents of Azriel Clary, R. Kelly’s Live-In Girlfriend…
 4 hours ago
03.13.19
r kelly
The Spirit Told R. Kelly To Do The…
 1 day ago
03.12.19
Millennium Tour Mania: Omarion Shows Some Skin, J…
 1 day ago
03.12.19
Beyond Hip Hop: Rapsody Talks Acting Goals, Tomboy…
 1 day ago
03.12.19
Captain Marvel Kicked Butt A The Box Office!
 1 day ago
03.12.19
'Guerrilla' - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Idris Elba Plays An Angry, White Woman And…
 2 days ago
03.11.19
Kimora Lee Simmons Celebrates The Opening Of Her Beverly Hills Boutique With W Magazine
Kimora Lee Simmons Is Bringing Baby Phat Back
 2 days ago
03.11.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 2 days ago
03.11.19
Michael Jackson’s Niece Slams Wade Robson Who Is…
 2 days ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 2 days ago
03.11.19
Matt Damon with musical guest Miley Cyrus hosts the 44th season episode 9 NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'
SNL Went There: Spoofs R. Kelly Interview With…
 3 days ago
03.11.19
Gayle King interviews R. Kelly
R. Kelly Released From Jail After Someone Pays…
 4 days ago
03.09.19
It May Be March, But Here’s A Recap…
 5 days ago
03.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close