Best Cities for College Basketball Fans In North Carolina

March Madness is just under a week away, WalletHub has released its 2019 March Madness Best Cities for College Basketball Fans to help them get psyched for the big dance!

WalletHub crunched the numbers to find 2019’s top spots for NCAA hoops.They range from the number of teams per city and the winning percentage of each to stadium capacity and social-media engagement.

North Carolina is in the mix with the 2019 Best Citites for college basketball fans!

Best Cities for College Hoops Fans

1 Lawrence, KS

2 Durham, NC

3 Los Angeles, CA

4 East Lansing, MI

5 Chapel Hill, NC

6 Storrs, CT

7 Philadelphia, PA

8 Lexington, KY

9 Fayette, MS

10 Loretto, PA

