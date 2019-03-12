CLOSE
TJMS
Home

Two Boys Died In An SUV That Rolled Into A Creek While Their Mom Was In A Store

9 reads
Leave a comment

(Washington co sheriff’s office)

A Mississippi mother who left her three children in a vehicle that rolled into a creek has been arrested and charged with negligent manslaughter, reports USA Today.

Jenea Monique Payne, 25, was reportedly arrested Monday and charged with two counts of negligent manslaughter and one count of child neglect, according to Leland Assistant Chief of Police Marcus Davis.

According to reports, Payne left her three children — Steve Smith, 4; Raelynn Johnson, 2; and Rasheed Johnson Jr., 1 — asleep in the car while she went inside of a store. She told authorities the car was turned off, but she left the keys in the car. But, according to witnesses the car was in park and running at the time of the incident.

The 4-year-old was in a seatbelt in the front seat while the youngest two children were in carseats in the back, David said. Payne was in the store for “five to 10 minutes.”

Davis said investigators believe the 4-year-old put the keys in the ignition, turned the car on and put it in neutral, causing it to roll into the creek.

“We’ll look into it further,” he said.

Payne was charged for the children’s deaths, Davis said, because “she ended up leaving three minors unattended for a length of time when she went into a store. That’s illegal in itself. That was part of the negligence that led ultimately to their deaths.”

Payne bonded out of jail Monday afternoon, Davis said. The bond amount was not immediately available. An attorney has not yet been appointed.

When asked about Payne being charged with manslaughter on what could possibly have been an accident, Davis told the publication, “The charge ain’t the problem. It’s losing the children that’s the problem. That’s the horrible thing.”

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

23 photos Launch gallery

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

Continue reading Stolen Lives – Celebrity Accidental Deaths

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Two Boys Died In An SUV That Rolled Into A Creek While Their Mom Was In A Store was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
r kelly
The Spirit Told R. Kelly To Do The…
 10 hours ago
03.12.19
Millennium Tour Mania: Omarion Shows Some Skin, J…
 13 hours ago
03.12.19
Beyond Hip Hop: Rapsody Talks Acting Goals, Tomboy…
 13 hours ago
03.12.19
Captain Marvel Kicked Butt A The Box Office!
 14 hours ago
03.12.19
'Guerrilla' - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Idris Elba Plays An Angry, White Woman And…
 1 day ago
03.11.19
Kimora Lee Simmons Celebrates The Opening Of Her Beverly Hills Boutique With W Magazine
Kimora Lee Simmons Is Bringing Baby Phat Back
 1 day ago
03.11.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 2 days ago
03.11.19
Michael Jackson’s Niece Slams Wade Robson Who Is…
 2 days ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 2 days ago
03.11.19
Matt Damon with musical guest Miley Cyrus hosts the 44th season episode 9 NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'
SNL Went There: Spoofs R. Kelly Interview With…
 2 days ago
03.11.19
Gayle King interviews R. Kelly
R. Kelly Released From Jail After Someone Pays…
 3 days ago
03.09.19
It May Be March, But Here’s A Recap…
 4 days ago
03.11.19
Exclusive: Russell Hornsby & Nikki M. James Talk…
 5 days ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly Says He Can’t Pay Child Support,…
 5 days ago
03.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close