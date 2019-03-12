Chance The Rapper Is Officially A Married Man {PHOTOS}

Chance The Rapper and now wife, Kristen Corley (Bennett) officially tied the knot this weekend.

This wedding was full of stars; from Kim and Kanye , Cardi B, to Women’s Empowerment 2019 performer Kirk Franklin.

Chance and Kristen shared their story of meeting one another, when he was 9 years old.

“Now I’m locking eyes with the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-decade of life on earth … I really shouldn’t even say locked eyes cause really, I was just staring at her; as she and her girls were conquering this choreography,” Chance tweeted a cute photo of Corley the day they met.

How sweet?! The two share their beautiful daughter Kensli, who is 3 years old. No, word if she’ll be a big sister soon.

