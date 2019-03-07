CLOSE
Threat Made Towards Zebulon Middle School

Officers are responding this morning to a threat made on social media against Zebulon Middle School.  Increased patrols will be on hand at the school this morning as a precaution.

Zebulon Police Department said officers learned of a threat on social media against the school around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

It’s unclear at this time if the threat is valid, but police said they consider any threat against a school a serious matter worth investigating.

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to contact police at 919-823-1818.

Source: ABC11.com

Threat Made Towards Zebulon Middle School was originally published on thelightnc.com

