Vitamin Of The Day: Start Holding Yourself Accountable

Entertainment News
03.05.19
In cased you missed the Vitmain of the Day on the Quick Silva Show… The vitamin was “start holding yourself accountable.” When it comes to our lives we sometimes don’t feel the need to take responsibility for our actions and mistakes.  When it comes to what we want and our goals start taking accountability for your destiny. If you want to see the full vitamin, watch the video above.

Vitamin Of The Day: Start Holding Yourself Accountable was originally published on 92q.com

