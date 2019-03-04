Luke Perry Dead At 52 Following Massive Stroke

10 reads Leave a comment
It was reported that last Wednesday, Luke Perry, the 90210 and Riverdale actor was rushed to the hospital, suffering from a massive stroke.
According to TMZ.com, Perry was responsive upon EMTs arrival. They stated that his health, “deteriorated” shortly after.
Luke Perry passed away Monday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank; after doctors attempted to sedate him, in hopes that his body would recover from the damage of the stroke.
His rep reported that , Luke was surrounded by his family and close friends; children Jack and Sophie, fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, and sister Amy Coder.
