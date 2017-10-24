Rodney Perry Says ‘Every Stroke Is A Little Different’

Tom Joyner Morning Show

“Man I’m doing great man. I’m hot off that stroke tour. That’s the beautiful thing about being a comedian. To be honest man this is the realist comedy I’ve ever done in my life,” explained comedian Rodney Perry.

Perry had a near-death experience last year when he suffered a stroke while on tour. He was in Colorado talking to a friend about strokes and said he wasn’t feeling very well.

He still did his shows saying, “It was actually a really good set.”

“I went into the emergency room that night. Almost 40 days later I walked out of the hospital…It took 8 days to lower the pressure. I actually had the stroke while in ICU. I lost the use of my left side.” He spent the next 40 days in therapy, re-learning how to redo everything.

