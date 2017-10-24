TJMS
Home > TJMS

Rodney Perry Says ‘Every Stroke Is A Little Different’

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment


“Man I’m doing great man. I’m hot off that stroke tour. That’s the beautiful thing about being a comedian. To be honest man this is the realist comedy I’ve ever done in my life,” explained comedian Rodney Perry.

Perry had a near-death experience last year when he suffered a stroke while on tour. He was in Colorado talking to a friend about strokes and said he wasn’t feeling very well.


He still did his shows saying, “It was actually a really good set.”

“I went into the emergency room that night. Almost 40 days later I walked out of the hospital…It took 8 days to lower the pressure. I actually had the stroke while in ICU. I lost the use of my left side.” He spent the next 40 days in therapy, re-learning how to redo everything.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

20 photos Launch gallery

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

Continue reading The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME


Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mid-adult heterosexual couple eating breakfast, Reading newspaper and text messaging
10 Foolproof Tips For Newlyweds To Combine Finances…
 14 mins ago
10.24.17
Publicity Still Of Robert Guillaume
Robert Guillaume, Star Of ‘Benson,’ Dies At 89
 1 hour ago
10.24.17
How Black Millennials Are Shattering Mental Health Stereotypes
 2 hours ago
10.24.17
Young U.S. Marine Fatally Stabbed In Hawaii After…
 6 hours ago
10.24.17
Tyrese Reportedly Flew A Banner Over His Daughter’s…
 7 hours ago
10.24.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 7 hours ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 8 hours ago
10.24.17
2016 Many Rivers To Cross Festival
WATCH: John Legend Live Performance “Penthouse Floor”
 9 hours ago
10.24.17
Dubai World Cup
Fans Demand #JusticeforJanet: NFL denies banning Janet Jackson…
 10 hours ago
10.24.17
R. Kelly’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Details Explicit Sexual Encounters:…
 23 hours ago
10.24.17
Watch As Teyana Taylor Fangirls Over Phone Call…
 23 hours ago
10.24.17
Sterling K. Brown Is Our #MCM
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
All The Viral Moments From Howard’s Homecoming Weekend
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Photos