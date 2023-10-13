Raleigh Is Looking For Artists For Living Room Exhibit Project

Raleigh’s Living Room: Rest, Reflect, Respond is an exhibit created by the City of Raleigh Museum (CORM). CORM is focusing on art therapy and the need for self-care during these stressful times. Every three months, the exhibit will feature a prompt that invites visitors to reflect on a certain aspect of their lives and draw a response on the dry-erase wall. Every three months, a new artist will create a live drawing on First Friday in response to the prompt on a dry-erase wall in addition to an exhibit panel featuring the artist and their work.
Project Details
- Dry-erase wall dimensions: 50 inches wide x 42 inches tall
- Completion Date: The live drawing will start and end during a selected First Friday
- The design should reflect the prompt and be colorful
- Artwork will be on display in the COR Museum for three months
Project Responsibilities
City of Raleigh Museum
- Lead communications with selected artists and exhibit designer
- Handle material costs if applicable
- Set up a time-lapse video on First Friday to capture the live drawing in action
- Promote the artwork and the selected artists
- Provide selected artists with a $200 honorarium
Selected Artists
- Provide the City of Raleigh Museum with a bio, artist statement, and high-definition images of work samples for the exhibit panel
- Appear for the live drawing during the selected First Friday from 6-9 p.m.
- Provide information to receive honorarium via credit card (preferable) or check
How to Apply
To apply please email Megan Raby at megan.raby@raleighnc.gov and include a statement about your artwork, a sample of work, and link(s) to your social media or website to find more information. Selected artists will be notified by Oct. 31.
