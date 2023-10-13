Raleigh Is Looking For Artists For Living Room Exhibit Project

Raleigh’s Living Room: Rest, Reflect, Respond is an exhibit created by the City of Raleigh Museum (CORM). CORM is focusing on art therapy and the need for self-care during these stressful times. Every three months, the exhibit will feature a prompt that invites visitors to reflect on a certain aspect of their lives and draw a response on the dry-erase wall. Every three months, a new artist will create a live drawing on First Friday in response to the prompt on a dry-erase wall in addition to an exhibit panel featuring the artist and their work.

Project Details

Dry-erase wall dimensions: 50 inches wide x 42 inches tall

Completion Date: The live drawing will start and end during a selected First Friday

The design should reflect the prompt and be colorful

Artwork will be on display in the COR Museum for three months

Project Responsibilities

City of Raleigh Museum

Lead communications with selected artists and exhibit designer

Handle material costs if applicable

Set up a time-lapse video on First Friday to capture the live drawing in action

Promote the artwork and the selected artists

Provide selected artists with a $200 honorarium

Selected Artists

Provide the City of Raleigh Museum with a bio, artist statement, and high-definition images of work samples for the exhibit panel

Appear for the live drawing during the selected First Friday from 6-9 p.m.

Provide information to receive honorarium via credit card (preferable) or check

How to Apply

To apply please email Megan Raby at megan.raby@raleighnc.gov and include a statement about your artwork, a sample of work, and link(s) to your social media or website to find more information. Selected artists will be notified by Oct. 31.