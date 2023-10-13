Listen Live
Art & Design

Raleigh Is Looking For Artists For Living Room Exhibit Project

Published on October 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
AKOO Clothing x Ewing Athletics Sneaker Collaboration Pre-Launch Event

Source: Bernard Smalls for iOne Digital / Bernard Smalls iOne Digital

Raleigh’s Living Room: Rest, Reflect, Respond is an exhibit created by the City of Raleigh Museum (CORM).  CORM is focusing on art therapy and the need for self-care during these stressful times. Every three months, the exhibit will feature a prompt that invites visitors to reflect on a certain aspect of their lives and draw a response on the dry-erase wall. Every three months, a new artist will create a live drawing on First Friday in response to the prompt on a dry-erase wall in addition to an exhibit panel featuring the artist and their work.

Project Details

  • Dry-erase wall dimensions: 50 inches wide x 42 inches tall
  • Completion Date: The live drawing will start and end during a selected First Friday
  • The design should reflect the prompt and be colorful
  • Artwork will be on display in the COR Museum for three months

Project Responsibilities

City of Raleigh Museum

  • Lead communications with selected artists and exhibit designer
  • Handle material costs if applicable
  • Set up a time-lapse video on First Friday to capture the live drawing in action
  • Promote the artwork and the selected artists
  • Provide selected artists with a $200 honorarium

Selected Artists

  • Provide the City of Raleigh Museum with a bio, artist statement, and high-definition images of work samples for the exhibit panel
  • Appear for the live drawing during the selected First Friday from 6-9 p.m.
  • Provide information to receive honorarium via credit card (preferable) or check

How to Apply

To apply please email Megan Raby at megan.raby@raleighnc.gov and include a statement about your artwork, a sample of work, and link(s) to your social media or website to find more information. Selected artists will be notified by Oct. 31.

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

RELATED TAGS

artist raleigh

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close