After Three Nights In Jail, R. Kelly Finally Released; More Details On New Tape

R. Kelly was unable to post his own bail, but the singer was finally released from jail Monday after spending three nights behind bars. An anonymous woman posted the $100,000 bail for him to be released. The woman simply identified herself as “A friend.”

Attorney Michael Avenatti says new video allegedly showing R. Kelly sexually abusing a minor is now in the hands of prosecutors. Kelly was released on bail yesterday and pleaded not guilty to sexual abuse charges. @Jerickaduncan has the latest: pic.twitter.com/1UFVJP2dbH — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 26, 2019

Lawyer Michael Avenatti who represents parties in the new case against Kelly, weighed in following his release.

I can confirm that we will be providing a second video showing R. Kelly engaged in sexual assault of a minor to prosecutors this morning. This tape was recently uncovered in connection with our ongoing nationwide investigation on behalf of victims. Justice must be done. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 25, 2019

I can confirm that we represent 2 whistleblowers, 2 parents, and 3 victims in the R. Kelly matter. 2 of the victims are included within the indictment issued last week. I anticipate additional charges will be filed in the coming weeks. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 26, 2019

In response to press inquires, below is further information regarding the videotape we provided yesterday to prosecutors. It leaves no doubt as to R. Kelly's guilt as to these serious sex crimes against underage girls. pic.twitter.com/2RfOXKM3nQ — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 26, 2019

