After Three Nights In Jail, R. Kelly Finally Released; More Details On New Tape

R. Kelly was unable to post his own bail, but the singer was finally released from jail Monday after spending three nights behind bars. An anonymous woman posted the $100,000 bail for him to be released. The woman simply identified herself as “A friend.”

Lawyer Michael Avenatti who represents parties in the new case against Kelly, weighed in following his release.

 

 

The Internet Reacts To Jussie Smollett's Arrest

The Internet Reacts To Jussie Smollett's Arrest

The Internet Reacts To Jussie Smollett's Arrest

[caption id="attachment_3023542" align="aligncenter" width="819"] Source: Handout / Getty[/caption] It's been a long time coming, but the mystery surrounding Jussie Smollett's alleged "orchestrated attack" seems to becoming clearer. Smollett was arrested, Thursday morning, and charged with falsely filing a police report. While the Empire actor remains steadfast that he is innocent, evidence seems to point in the direction that he faked the "attack" because he was dissatisfied with his salary on the popular FOX show, the Chicago police report. https://twitter.com/TwitterMoments/status/1098605229233319936 It didn't take long for celebrities and on-lookers to take to social media to express their response to the compelling case that kept us locked in for details over the last few weeks. MUST READ: Update: Jussie Smollett Indicted And Charged For Filing A False Police Report Reactions to Jussie's arrest have been mixed. Some empathize with the beloved actor while others think he crime is unforgivable. Jussie's bail has been set at $100,000.

 

