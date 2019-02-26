After Three Nights In Jail, R. Kelly Finally Released; More Details On New Tape

46 reads Leave a comment
R. Kelly was unable to post his own bail, but the singer was finally released from jail Monday after spending three nights behind bars. An anonymous woman posted the $100,000 bail for him to be released. The woman simply identified herself as “A friend.”
Lawyer Michael Avenatti who represents parties in the new case against Kelly, weighed in following his release.
