CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

North West’s First Cover Shoot Ignites War Over Child Modeling [Photos Inside]

4 reads
Leave a comment

(Kim Kardashian Instagram)

North West’s first cover shoot has ignited an online debate among fans who are supportive of the 5-year-old’s modeling career, and those who believe the child is being exploited at a young age.

Mom Kim Kardashian revealed North‘s first cover shoot on Friday for the digital magazine, WWD. North was fully dolled up including makeup and even a crop top and posed for multiple photos, while the magazine applauds her for leading the way as a “new generation comes of age.”

According to The Blast, people began immediately criticizing the photos. “She’s beautiful, cover that baby up tho!” one person commented, while another said, “I love you, but if you continue to expose her so young she will end up like Lindsay Lohan by age 13.”

Some people took a softer approach, suggesting to Kim that, “a more natural photoshoot would have been nicer… appropriate to her age and mostly childhood …. less makeup … she’s already beautiful.”

The comments weren’t all negative, as many people applauded Kim and North for the photoshoot, and expressed excitement for the little girl’s big moment.

“North actually enjoys this stuff and it brings her joy. You don’t want to stifle your children’s passion and creativity. You want to expand it. It’s personal growth cultivating at a young age,” one person defended. Many other expressed the sentiment of “you should mind your own business about someone else’s child.”

North has reportedly expressed an interest in fashion which isn’t surprising; she is Kanye’s daughter.

What are your thoughts on the photos?

The Cutest Cousin Bonding Moments From North West And Penelope Disick

1 photos Launch gallery

The Cutest Cousin Bonding Moments From North West And Penelope Disick

Continue reading The Cutest Cousin Bonding Moments From North West And Penelope Disick

The Cutest Cousin Bonding Moments From North West And Penelope Disick

Your first cousins are usually your first best friends! Check out the top ten cutest moments from 2-year-old North West and 3-year-old Penelope Disick.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

North West’s First Cover Shoot Ignites War Over Child Modeling [Photos Inside] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly The Buffet
R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Aggravated…
 8 hours ago
02.22.19
Actor Idris Elba, in town promote his latest film, in Washington, DC.
Live from New York……Finally Idris Elba To Host…
 12 hours ago
02.22.19
Cuteness Overload! Cardi B Shares Video of Kulture…
 1 day ago
02.22.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 1 day ago
02.22.19
WATCH: Jussie Smollett Released on Bond Encounters Aggressive…
 1 day ago
02.22.19
Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly Staged Attack Causes Mixed Emotions…
 1 day ago
02.22.19
How You Doing? Wendy Williams Announces Return To…
 1 day ago
02.22.19
A Biracial Family Was Having A Photoshoot In…
 1 day ago
02.21.19
Honoring Our History Through Music
 1 day ago
02.21.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 1 day ago
02.21.19
Jussie Smollett
Welp. Jessie Smollett Has Been Arrested. Here’s His…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
26 items
Black Twitter Goes Apesh*t Over Beyonce And Jay-Z’s…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
Awards Talk: Oscar Predictions, Snubs & Anticipated Viral…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’ Featuring Big Boi, Adrian…
 2 days ago
02.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close