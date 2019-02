R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse

Media outlets out of Cook County, I.L. are reporting that singer R. Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four victims. Reports indicate that at least three of the victims were minors.

Prosecutors allege that victims ranged in age from 13 to 16 and that the incidents took place between 1998 and 2010.

BREAKING: Singer R. Kelly charged with multiple counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois. pic.twitter.com/cgfE1Tl41Y — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 22, 2019

BREAKING: R. Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse pic.twitter.com/MDJWYhHkdd — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 22, 2019

After 25 years of serial sexual abuse and assault of underage girls, the day of reckoning for R Kelly has arrived. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 22, 2019

We will discuss our investigation, new evidence and new developments in the R. Kelly matter at our press conf at 4pm today local time at 800 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL. This will follow the press conf of Kim Foxx. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 22, 2019

All The Melanin Magic At Essence's Black Women In Hollywood 39 photos Launch gallery All The Melanin Magic At Essence's Black Women In Hollywood 1. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 1 of 39 2. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty 2 of 39 3. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty 3 of 39 4. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty 4 of 39 5. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Red Carpet Source:Getty 5 of 39 6. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 6 of 39 7. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 7 of 39 8. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 8 of 39 9. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 9 of 39 10. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 10 of 39 11. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 11 of 39 12. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 12 of 39 13. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 13 of 39 14. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty 14 of 39 15. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 15 of 39 16. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 16 of 39 17. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 17 of 39 18. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 18 of 39 19. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 19 of 39 20. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 20 of 39 21. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 21 of 39 22. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 22 of 39 23. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 23 of 39 24. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 24 of 39 25. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 25 of 39 26. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 26 of 39 27. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty 27 of 39 28. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Sponsors Source:Getty 28 of 39 29. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty 29 of 39 30. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty 30 of 39 31. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty 31 of 39 32. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty 32 of 39 33. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty 33 of 39 34. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty 34 of 39 35. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty 35 of 39 36. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty 36 of 39 37. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty 37 of 39 38. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty 38 of 39 39. 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon - Inside Source:Getty 39 of 39 Skip ad Continue reading All The Melanin Magic At Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood All The Melanin Magic At Essence's Black Women In Hollywood Essence's annual Black Women In Hollywood luncheon is the mecca for melanin magic. This year's honorees -- Regina Hall, Jennifer Lewis, Amandla Stenberg and Kiki Layne-- were celebrated by their peers for their excellence. Everyone from Angela Bassett to Tina Knowles-Lawson were in attendance for the official Black woman's kick off to Oscars weekend. And the men weren't exempt from the fun! Diddy, Winston Duke, Spike Lee and Stephen James came out to support Black women at the lavish Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. Regina King and Sanaa Lathan were on deck to present the honorees with their coveted plaques and Amber Riley blessed the audience with a soul-stirring performance. Check out photos from the red carpet and inside the gala, below:

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark