Millionairess Loses It, Ruins Toddler’s Photo Shoot; Assaults Dad

Playful toddler

Source: kate_sept2004 / Getty

A Houston family was attempting to hold a photoshoot for their daughter’s first birthday when they were rudely interrupted by and angry woman who ended up assaulting the child’s father.

The woman in the video is Francie Neely, the ex-wife of the owner of the Houston Astros baseball team.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

