CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Apex Police Searching For Man Who Exposed Himself At TJ Maxx

1 reads
Leave a comment
Handcuffs

Source: Medioimages/Photodisc / Getty

Apex Police needs the public help in identifying a man who flashed a woman inside a TJ Maxx. The incident occurred at the TJ Maxx on Beaver Creek Commons Drive. According to the Apex police, the man entered the store and exposed himself to a woman.

The suspect then fled in a hunter green Mini Cooper. Anyone with information on the suspects’ location is asked to call Apex police at 919-362-8661 or send an anonymous tip to TIP411 using the keyword APEXPD.

Must Read:

Y’all, Another Sex Tape Of R. Kelly Allegedly Urinating On A 14-Year-Old Girl Has Surfaced

Flasher , man exposed himself

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Anthony Hamilton
Anthony Hamilton Sings Stirring Rendition of National Anthem
 39 mins ago
02.18.19
O.D. Excellence: These Teachers Have Officially Won Black…
 2 days ago
02.17.19
Patti LaBelle - Majic Under The Stars 2018
Women’s Empowerment Guest Patti LaBelle Wants You To…
 2 days ago
02.16.19
West Virginia Official Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An…
 3 days ago
02.17.19
La La To Carmelo: If You Cheat Again,…
 3 days ago
02.17.19
Comic-Con International 2017 - Netflix Films: 'Bright' And 'Death Note' Panel
Will Smith Hilariously Explains Why He Didn’t Play…
 3 days ago
02.15.19
21 Savage In First Interview Since ICE Arrest:…
 3 days ago
02.15.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 3 days ago
02.15.19
Police Deny Report That The Attack On Jussie…
 4 days ago
02.15.19
Best And Worst Cities For Singles
 4 days ago
02.15.19
Watch: Will Smith Reveals Why He Turned Down…
 4 days ago
02.15.19
R Kelly Special Appearance
There’s A New R. Kelly Sex Tape With…
 4 days ago
02.14.19
Samuel L. Jackson
Watch Movie Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson Unites Three…
 4 days ago
02.14.19
Wisconsin GOP Leaders Remove Colin Kaepernick’s Name From…
 5 days ago
02.14.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close