Apex Police Searching For Man Who Exposed Himself At TJ Maxx

Apex Police needs the public help in identifying a man who flashed a woman inside a TJ Maxx. The incident occurred at the TJ Maxx on Beaver Creek Commons Drive. According to the Apex police, the man entered the store and exposed himself to a woman.

The suspect then fled in a hunter green Mini Cooper. Anyone with information on the suspects’ location is asked to call Apex police at 919-362-8661 or send an anonymous tip to TIP411 using the keyword APEXPD.

We need your help to identify this suspect . On 2/15/19 @11:20 am male exposed himself to a female inside TJMaxx. The suspect left in a hunter green Mini Cooper. If you have any information call the Apex PD at 919-362-8661 or send an anonymous tip to TIP411 using keyword APEXPD. pic.twitter.com/otIFlFTapy — Apex Police Dept. (@ApexPolice) February 18, 2019

