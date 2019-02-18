Apex Police Searching For Man Who Exposed Himself At TJ Maxx

1 reads Leave a comment
Apex Police needs the public help in identifying a man who flashed a woman inside a TJ Maxx. The incident occurred at the TJ Maxx on Beaver Creek Commons Drive. According to the Apex police, the man entered the store and exposed himself to a woman.
The suspect then fled in a hunter green Mini Cooper. Anyone with information on the suspects’ location is asked to call Apex police at 919-362-8661 or send an anonymous tip to TIP411 using the keyword APEXPD.
