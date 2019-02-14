TJMS
HomeTJMS

Teacher Allegedly Hit 5-Year-Old Girl In Face With A Ruler For ‘Tattle-Tailing’

0 reads
Leave a comment

When 5-year-old Hailey Turner’s parents received a call that their daughter may be suffering an allergic reaction they rushed to her school. Mom, Ciara Morgan, told The Daily Beast that she was shocked to see the girl’s face was bruised and didn’t appear scratched.

When the kindergartner told them what happened to her face they were left shocked and angry.

“She said her teacher hit her and told her not to tell anyone,” Morgan said. “She said she’ll bring her an LOL doll if she doesn’t tell anyone.”

Hailey told them that the class was having computer time, and when it was over, she informed the teacher, identified is Tierra Smith, about a misbehaving student.

“And the teacher said, ‘No tattle tale,’ and got a ruler out of her desk and popped her with it,” Morgan said.

Corporal punishment is not banned in Tennessee schools. But Morgan said she and Hailey’s father were furious and demanded to see school higher-ups, who put them in contact with the Memphis Police Department and the Department of Child Services.

Two weeks later, Morgan is still angry.

According to the Commercial Appeal, which first reported on the incident, the district opened an investigation but was unable to prove Hailey’s allegation.

However, it was determined that the teacher had hit Hailey on the hand to “redirect” her and gave Smith a two-day suspension.

When the teacher returned to the classroom Hailey was transferred to a different class with no notice from the district.

The family then decided to take Hailey out of Cummings and transfer her to a different school.

“It’s wrong,” she said. “Why does my daughter have to leave her comfort zone? They should have put her in a different school.”

Morgan says the worst part is that Hailey feels guilty.

“She keeps saying, ‘I didn’t want to snitch on her and get her in trouble.’ She felt like she was in the wrong.”

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

16 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

Continue reading Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

We decided to highlight former teachers who just so happen to be famous now and the actors and actresses that played them on television and in movies.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Teacher Allegedly Hit 5-Year-Old Girl In Face With A Ruler For ‘Tattle-Tailing’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
R Kelly Special Appearance
There’s A New R. Kelly Sex Tape With…
 4 hours ago
02.14.19
Samuel L. Jackson
Watch Movie Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson Unites Three…
 6 hours ago
02.14.19
Wisconsin GOP Leaders Remove Colin Kaepernick’s Name From…
 23 hours ago
02.14.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Stay Strong And Keep…
 23 hours ago
02.14.19
Black Panther Slashes Competition with Most NAACP Image…
 24 hours ago
02.14.19
#BlackLivesMatter: Aspiring Rapper Asleep In Car Shot And…
 1 day ago
02.14.19
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Michelle Obama’s Mother Is Keeping Her Humble…Doesn’t Think…
 1 day ago
02.13.19
Michael McDonald at MCCH 2018 thumb nail
We Must Honor The Birth Of One Of…
 1 day ago
02.13.19
Fairfax’s Accuser Alleges Former NBA Player Corey Maggette…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Stop Aiming To Be…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
New Study Says Men Care More About Valentine’s…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
Rapper Mystikal Free On Bond After 18 Months…
 2 days ago
02.13.19
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Calls Out Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL
The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Will Smith’s…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close