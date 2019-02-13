Police reportedly arrested a woman in Kentucky after her 4-year-old daughter became unresponsive at school.

ABC11 reports the child tested positive for cocaine, and so did her 2-year-old brother.

Police say the entire incident happened Thursday at a head start school. According to reports the little girl wasn’t feeling well and when staff put her down for a nap she wouldn’t wake up.

The child was taken to the hospital where police say she tested positive for cocaine.

Police arrested the child’s mother, 31-year-old Annquita Wright who admitted that she would let a friend sell cocaine and crack at her home, right in front of her three kids.

Wright’s little girl told investigators that she had seen something white on the floor of her home and picked it up and ate it.

Further investigating revealed Wright’s 2-year-old son tested positive for cocaine as well.

According to reports, Wright has been charged with two counts of criminal abuse and jail records show she is already a fugitive from another state.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Woman Arrested After Two Children Test Positive For Cocaine was originally published on blackamericaweb.com