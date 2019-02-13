Michelle Obama’s Mother Is Keeping Her Humble…Doesn’t Think Michelle Is A “Real” Star

Mothers always know how to keep you humble. Even if you’ve been the First Lady of the United States.

Michelle Obama jumped on social media to share a string of texts from her mother about Sunday night’s Grammys. One thing is clear. Michelle’s 83-year-old mother is not the one to blow up her daughter’s head.

The one person who was not impressed with Michelle Obama’s surprise appearance at the #Grammys… her mother! The former first lady shared a funny text exchange with her mom about her cameo. pic.twitter.com/hlYPJY48TD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 13, 2019

Michelle Obama’s mom asking her if she saw any “real stars” at the Grammy’s as if Michelle isn’t one of them! 👇🏽 Black Mothers will humble you quick! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NMFevmaOJ2 — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) February 13, 2019

