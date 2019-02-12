Lottery Winner Collects Prize While Wearing ‘Scream’ Mask

32 reads Leave a comment
Can’t say we’re mad at him. A Jamaican man showed up to claim his$ lottery winnings in a mask from the movie Scream.
The unidetified man won $158.4 million, which is about $1.17 million in the United States.
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
