Lottery Winner Collects Prize While Wearing ‘Scream’ Mask

Record Powerball Lottery Jackpot

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Can’t say we’re mad at him. A Jamaican man showed up to claim his$ lottery winnings in a mask from the movie Scream. 

The unidetified man won $158.4 million, which is about $1.17 million in the United States.

 

 

 

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Jamaica , Lottery , mask , Scream

