UNC-Chapel Hill Yearbook Shows Students Dressed In Blackface

4 reads Leave a comment
In the wake of Virginia governor Ralph Northam’s alleged blackface photos in his medical school yearbook, photos have surfaced of college students in blackface in a UNC-Chapel Hill yearbook from 1979.
The pictures surfaced this week and featured members of Chi Phi Fraternity. The fraternity existed on Carolina’s campus before the Civil War and is still active on campus, according to ABC11.
5 Movies We're Looking Forward To In 2019
5 photos Launch gallery
5 Movies We're Looking Forward To In 2019
1. "What Men Want"1 of 5
2. "Little"2 of 5
3. "Us"3 of 5
4. "The Sun Is Also A Star"4 of 5
5. "Captain Marvel"5 of 5
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours