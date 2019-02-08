UNC-Chapel Hill Yearbook Shows Students Dressed In Blackface

In the wake of Virginia governor Ralph Northam’s alleged blackface photos in his medical school yearbook, photos have surfaced of college students in blackface in a UNC-Chapel Hill yearbook from 1979.

Randomly flipped through the 1979 UNC-Chapel Hill yearbook today just to kill some time, and found this photo on one of the fraternities' pages. Holy shit. pic.twitter.com/jDjaMLAFl1 — Colin Campbell (@RaleighReporter) February 6, 2019

The pictures surfaced this week and featured members of Chi Phi Fraternity. The fraternity existed on Carolina’s campus before the Civil War and is still active on campus, according to ABC11.

