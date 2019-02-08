CLOSE
UNC-Chapel Hill Yearbook Shows Students Dressed In Blackface

A Black Day

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty

In the wake of Virginia governor Ralph Northam’s alleged blackface photos in his medical school yearbook, photos have surfaced of college students in blackface in a UNC-Chapel Hill yearbook from 1979.

The pictures surfaced this week and featured members of Chi Phi Fraternity. The fraternity existed on Carolina’s campus before the Civil War and is still active on campus, according to ABC11.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

