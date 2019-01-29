How to Watch ‘Black Panther’ For Free in Theaters This February

In honor of the historic Oscar nomination and SAG win for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture and OUtstanding Stunts! “Black Panther” is heading back into theaters. Disney announced Monday, the action super hero movie will play for free Feb. 1-7 at 250 participating AMC theaters to celebrate Black History Month.

Disney also announced it will give a $1.5 million grant to support the United Negro College Fund. This is the second time “Black Panther” has been re-released since it opened in February 2018.

“Black Panther” grossed more than $700 million at the domestic box office, is nominated for seven Oscars including best picture.

SIGN UP *NOW* FOR TICKETS TO *FREE* FEBRUARY 1-7, 2019

DURHAM SCREENINGS: https://www.weticketit.com/disney/booking/Event/detail/WZD04182NC.

LOCATIONS: AMC Southpoint 17, 8030 Renaissance Parkway, Suite 975, Durham, NC 27713, in the Streets at Southpoint shopping center.

AND

AMC Classic Durham 15, 1807 Martin Luther King Parkway, Durham, NC 27707.

