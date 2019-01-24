CLOSE
Online Marijuana Marketplace Offers Free Weed To Furloughed Workers

So the worlds largest marijuana marketplace, BudTrader.com is offering to donate free medical cannabis to federal employees impacted by the current government shutdown. The company says the donation will be confidential.

“To any Federal Employee unable to pay for their medical cannabis due to the Government shutdown, BudTrader.com will donate to you allowable, legal limit according to California adult use rules and regulations to help ease your suffering during this time.”

The company added, “God Bless all Federal Employees, God Bless the Cannabis Community and God Bless the United States of America.”

