9-Year-Old Girl Saves Grandmother’s Life By Squeezing Through A Tiny Window

Orderly pushing patient on stretcher into emergency entrance

Source: Keith Brofsky / Getty

Cayla Davis-Clark is a super hero. The 9-year old is credited with saving her grandmother’s life.

The little girl had been dropped at her grandmother’s house by her mother, but she couldn’t get inside and her grandmother wasn’t answering the door. Cayla climbed onto a bench and then the door handle and manage to wiggle through a small window above the front door. Once inside, she discovered her grandmother suffering from a medical emergency.

Luckily, Cayla’s entrance through the window triggered an alarm and police were already on the way. She was able to toss keys to officers who got inside and were able to get Cayla’s grandmother the medical attention that she needed.

 

 

18th Annual Mattel Party On The Pier

Cuteness Overload: Tia Mowry-Hardrict's Baby Girl Cairo Is Adorable

25 photos Launch gallery

Cuteness Overload: Tia Mowry-Hardrict's Baby Girl Cairo Is Adorable

Continue reading Cuteness Overload: Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s Baby Girl Cairo Is Adorable

Cuteness Overload: Tia Mowry-Hardrict's Baby Girl Cairo Is Adorable

[caption id="attachment_3021301" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty[/caption] Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict's baby girl Cairo is one of the most adorable babies on Instagram. From the moment she was born, the beloved couple have been keeping us updating as she grows up before their eyes. Their family of four are #familygoals and little Cairo has our wombs jumping. Tia has been open about her struggles after giving birth to Cairo. At two weeks postpartum, Tia revealed her post-pregnancy body while simultaneously shedding light on the false expectations society places on a woman after giving birth. The post received over 500K likes and countless comments from women grateful for her honesty. “If you’re trying to get back into that whole snap back, let’s be honest, that means you are spending loads of time at the gym," she told us in a 2018 interview. "I’m breastfeeding so I have to eat a certain amount of calories a day. It’s about adhering to my baby and being there for her. I wanted to be that example. I wanted to let women know that it’s OK, you don’t have to suffer in silence. You don’t have to look down on yourself. If anything, you need to be celebrated.” Check out Tia's family of four when you keep scrolling.

 

Cayla Davis-Clark , Grandmother

