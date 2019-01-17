9-Year-Old Girl Saves Grandmother’s Life By Squeezing Through A Tiny Window

Cayla Davis-Clark is a super hero. The 9-year old is credited with saving her grandmother’s life.

The little girl had been dropped at her grandmother’s house by her mother, but she couldn’t get inside and her grandmother wasn’t answering the door. Cayla climbed onto a bench and then the door handle and manage to wiggle through a small window above the front door. Once inside, she discovered her grandmother suffering from a medical emergency.

Luckily, Cayla’s entrance through the window triggered an alarm and police were already on the way. She was able to toss keys to officers who got inside and were able to get Cayla’s grandmother the medical attention that she needed.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark