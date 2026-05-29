Listen Live
Close
News

Blue Origin Rocket Explodes During Ground Test

Blue Origin Rocket Explodes During Florida Ground Test So Social Media Blows Up Too

A New Glenn rocket erupted in flames during a launchpad test Thursday night, prompting an investigation as to what went wrong.

Published on May 29, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Blue Origin launches NASA's EscaPADE Satellites from Cape Canaveral
Source: Anadolu / Getty

A Blue Origin New Glenn rocket exploded during a ground test Thursday, according to a post shared by the company on X.

Video from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station appears to show the rocket exploding, or what the company has called a “hot fire” while on the launchpad. 

“All personnel are accounted for and safe,” Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin’s founder, said in a separate X post, CNN reports. “It’s too early to know the root cause but we’re already working to find it. Very rough day, but we’ll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It’s worth it.”

This isn’t the first incident with the New Glenn model of rocket; earlier this week, the rocket experienced a failure during its third flight on April 19, which prompted a Federal Aviation Administration investigation. 

“During the April mission, the rocket’s first stage booster landed successfully on a seafaring barge, but the upper portion, or second stage, of the rocket didn’t manage to deliver its payload — AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird 7 satellite — to a safe orbit,” CNN reports. 

New Glenn’s fourth mission was intended to carry 48 satellites to join Amazon current internet project called, Amazon Leo.

“The FAA is aware that the Blue Origin New Glenn vehicle experienced an anomaly during a static fire test on the pad in Cape Canaveral, Florida around 9 p.m. local time on May 28,” the agency said in a statement to CNN. “This test was not within the scope of FAA licensed activities. There was no impact to air traffic. Please contact Blue Origin for more information.”

Blue Origin did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

“NASA is aware of the anomaly that occurred tonight at Launch Complex 36 involving Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station,” NASA chief Jared Isaacman said on X Thursday. “Spaceflight is unforgiving, and developing new heavy-lift launch capability is extraordinarily difficult. We will work with our partners to support a thorough investigation of this anomaly, assess near-term mission impacts, and get back to launching rockets.”

Blue Origin warned that debris from the explosion “may wash ashore in the coming days,” in a social media statement Friday.  

“If you encounter any debris, do not touch or approach it for your safety,” the company said in the post.

See social media’s reaction to the explosion below.

https://twitter.com/SawyerMerritt/status/2060174287563116696?s=20

Blue Origin Rocket Explodes During Florida Ground Test So Social Media Blows Up Too was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
A Different World HBCU College Tour 2024 Kick-Off Party
Television  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ Reboot Sets Familiar Premiere Date

Comments
Man holding handgun pistol
Local  |  Karen Clark

Durham Hosting Gun Lock Giveaway

Comments
20 Items
News  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Blue Origin Rocket Explodes During Florida Ground Test So Social Media Blows Up Too

Comments
3 Items
Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

Comedian Mona Love Unpacks Colorism, Viral Fame & The One Prayer That Changed Her Life

Comments
20 Items
Celebrity  |  J.D. Jones

Fine AF Fridays, Vol 28! Olandria Gets Cheeky For Brandon Blackwood & 19 More Stars Leave Our Mouths Watering

Comments
3 Items
Celebrity News  |  https://bossip.com/author/rebecahjacobs/

‘People Think I’m A Lesbian!’ — Gayle King Admits Frustration With Oprah’s Refusal To Shut Down Romantic Relationship Rumors

Comments
Reality TV  |  Danielle Canada

‘Heart & Hustle: Houston’ Exclusive: Chloe Cooke & LaTorria Lemon Talk H-Town, Healing & The Second Season’s Sisterhood

Comments
Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

Nana Soul Food Bringing Back That Soul in Clt

Comments
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Gayle King Walked In On Her Husband & Her Best Friend In HER Towel — Now He’s Begging For Forgiveness Decades Later

Comments
17 Items
News  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Young MC, Morris Day & The Time, & Milli Vanilli Say Nah To Trump’s Struggle ‘Freedom 250’ Great State Fair

Comments

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close