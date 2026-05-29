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Durham Hosting Gun Lock Giveaway

Durham residents can pick up free gun locks at an upcoming community event.

Published on May 29, 2026
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Man holding handgun pistol
Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

The Durham County Department of Public Health will partner with the Durham County District Attorney’s Office to host a free gun lock giveaway Monday, June 1, 10:00AM-2:00PM as part of NC S.A.F.E. (Securing All Firearms Effectively) Week of Action. NC S.A.F.E. is a statewide initiative to raise awareness of the importance of securely storing firearms. The Week of Action, this year held June 1-7, is an annual call to action to help provide information and resources for the community to learn more about safe gun ownership and storage. Free gun locks and information will be available for all people at the event.

Where: Outside the Durham County Courthouse, 510 S. Dillard St., Durham, NC 27701

When: Monday, June 1, 10:00AM-2:00PM

Free gun locks are also available for pickup Monday-Friday at the Durham County Department of Public Health. Contact Donna Rosser at drosser@dconc.gov to learn more or schedule a pickup.

Karen Clark Headshot
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

TikTok: @TheKarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

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