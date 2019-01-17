CLOSE
Entertainment News
The FEDS Already In Atlanta Before Super Bowl Trying To Stop Human Trafficking

Close-up of bare feet bound in heavy metal chains

Source: WIN-Initiative / Getty

According to officials Federal Law Enforcement are already in Atlanta before the Super Bowl, preparing for a city crack down on human trafficking. Their mission is to find traffickers ahead of the big game, as well as possibly be a deterrent to traffickers coming out of state. The FBI will be partner with local law enforcement to coordinate raids, undercover stings, as well as normal patrol. They will also be monitoring social media throughout Super Bowl week. 24.9 million people are trafficked in forced labor with 4.8 milion being forced into sexual exploitation.

