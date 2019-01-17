CLOSE
“God Put Me On That Road For A Reason….”

Sherice Richardson, the nurse who came across Trooper Daniel Harrell’s car when he was shot said, “God put me on that road for a reason at that time.”

Richardson told ABC11 that was headed to Rocky Mount and driving on Haynes Road near Beauvue to pick up her toddler, when she came across Trooper Daniel Harrell’s car.

Richardson we on to say, “I left the house at about 5:15 and I go on some country roads.”  “I was going around the curve, passing blue lights and so I slowed down some more, then I got out of the car that’s when I seen the bullet holes in the windshield. I didn’t know it at the time but when I got to the car, he just had blood coming from his face and I was like ‘Oh my God, are you OK?’ and all I could hear him say was ‘I’m hit, I’m hit.’ I was like we need to give him help so I called 911.”

