Nancy Pelosi “Asks” Trump To Move State Of The Union Address (She Ain’t Really Asking…She Flexing)

Democratic Leaders Discuss The Affordable Care Act Following Meeting With President Obama

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Today, Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to President Trump “suggesting” that the State of the Union address be moved until the government is re-opened. She also suggested that Trump could deliver the address in writing. The major issue she focused on was that government agencies aren’t currently available to handle the coordination and security for the event.

Let’s be clear. This isn’t an ask. As Speaker of the House, Pelosi has the power to shut down the President’s address before it happens.

 

To be clear, Speaker Pelosi wasn’t simply “suggesting” that the address be moved. She’s not allowing it to happen.

Speaker Pelosi made it clear that she was concerned about security issues and invited the President to give his address from the Oval Office instead of before Congress.

Naturally, the internet had a field day.

 

