CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Your List Of MLK Day Events

0 reads
Leave a comment
MLK Events in Raleigh

Source: Melissa Wade / Melissa Wade – Radio One Raleigh

 

The MLK Holiday is less than a week away so make plans to participate in some of the events surrounding the Day. Some start as early as today.

Here’s a list compliments of ABC11.com

Tuesday, January 15 (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday)

UNC Walk for Health Marches to recognize Union soldier, 12:00 p/m.

Bobby Gersten, 98, World War II veteran and UNC’s oldest athlete will lead the march from the Pit to the steps of South Building.

William “Henry Jr.” Thorpe, founder and director of UNC Walk for Health will wear Union solider garb and deliver a message to University officials.

UNC campus

Chapel Hill, NC

Friday, January 18

Wreath Laying Ceremony, 9 a.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Gardens

1215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Raleigh

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Observance with guest speaker Senator Valerie Foushee, 10 a.m.

Jerry Passmore Senior Center

103 Meadowlands Drive in Hillsborough

Saturday, January 19

2019 Youth Innovation Summit , 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

The Triangle Uplift Foundation is sponsoring the summit to inspire students in grades 5th through 12th grade in the Triangle.

Cary Academy

Sunday, January 20

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Commemoration and Celebration, 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

African American civil rights activist and “Me Too” movement founder Tarana Burke will deliver the keynote address.

Duke Chapel

401 Chapel Drive in Durham

Monday, January 21

39th MLK, Jr. Triangle Interfaith Prayer Breakfast, 7:15 a.m.

Breakfast will be served from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Sheraton Imperial

4700 Emperor Blvd. in Durham

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast, 8 a.m.

Crown Expo Center

1960 Coliseum Drive in Fayetteville

MLK Memorial March, 11:00 a.m.

State Capitol Building in Raleigh

Martin Luther King Noon Observation, 12 p.m.

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

2 E South St in Raleigh

Dream Big MLK Day Book Drive and Community Celebration, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Donate books to Book Harvest to help make sure children have access to reading.

Durham Central Park

MLK Evening Musical Celebration, 5:30 p.m.

Meymandi Hall at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, January 26

18th Annual African American Cultural Celebration, 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The statewide kickoff to Black History Month is named a Top 20 event by Southeast Tourism Society and will feature 75 musicians, storytellers, dancers, chefs, historians and more.

North Carolina Museum of History

5 E Edenton Street in Raleigh

Your List Of MLK Day Events was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Yandy’s Foster Child Drama Puts Her…
 13 hours ago
01.15.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 17 hours ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 17 hours ago
01.15.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Remain Consistent and The…
 18 hours ago
01.15.19
Things Done Changed: The #10YearChallenge Has Stars Posting…
 20 hours ago
01.15.19
‘You’ Starring Penn Badgley Is The Latest Terrifying…
 21 hours ago
01.14.19
Did Nipsey Hussle And Lauren London Get Engaged?
 21 hours ago
01.15.19
2019 Critic’s Choice Awards Winners
 1 day ago
01.14.19
LHHMiami’s Amara La Negra Dishes On Her Dating…
 1 day ago
01.15.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Eva Plans An Apology Trip To…
 2 days ago
01.14.19
Cuba, Omar And 10 Other Celeb Duos You…
 2 days ago
01.14.19
Snow Days As A Kid Vs. Snow Days…
 2 days ago
01.14.19
Mary J. Blige In Concert - Los Angeles, CA
Come Through, Mary J! Singer Shares Sexy Birthday…
 3 days ago
01.12.19
Issa Birthday: 5 Videos Written, Starring, Or Created…
 3 days ago
01.14.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close