CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Man Arrested After Stabbing Family Dog In The Neck

4 reads
Leave a comment

(Mepmphis Police Department)

Demarko Nichols, 23, was arrested after his family called 9-1-1 to report that he’d stabbed a dog.

Nichols was reportedly charged with aggravated cruelty to animals on Sunday afternoon. A family member told police he was inside the house when he heard the family pet, Taz, crying.

The dog was running around the home with blood spewing from his neck, he said. News Chanel 3 reports blood was all over the home, starting in Nichols’ bedroom.

Taz was found outside and appeared to be barely alive. Police didn’t say whether the dog survived.

Nichols reportedly told police he stabbed the dog after it bit him on the hand, but police didn’t find any bite marks.

Black Celebrities Who Love Dogs

18 photos Launch gallery

Black Celebrities Who Love Dogs

Continue reading Black Celebrities Who Love Dogs

Black Celebrities Who Love Dogs

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Man Arrested After Stabbing Family Dog In The Neck was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘You’ Starring Penn Badgley Is The Latest Terrifying…
 9 hours ago
01.14.19
2019 Critic’s Choice Awards Winners
 12 hours ago
01.14.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Eva Plans An Apology Trip To…
 24 hours ago
01.14.19
Cuba, Omar And 10 Other Celeb Duos You…
 1 day ago
01.14.19
Snow Days As A Kid Vs. Snow Days…
 2 days ago
01.14.19
Mary J. Blige In Concert - Los Angeles, CA
Come Through, Mary J! Singer Shares Sexy Birthday…
 2 days ago
01.12.19
Issa Birthday: 5 Videos Written, Starring, Or Created…
 3 days ago
01.14.19
We Wish These Artists Were Asked To Be…
 3 days ago
01.14.19
5th Annual Coach Woodson Invitational - Arrivals
Jeffrey Osborne Is Coming To Durham! Here’s How…
 3 days ago
01.11.19
The Rewind: Lions And Tigers And Lox, Some…
 4 days ago
01.11.19
Vintage KimYe: Fans Are Going Crazy For This…
 4 days ago
01.11.19
Flower Child: These Throwback Frank Ocean Pics Prove…
 4 days ago
01.11.19
How Well Do You Know Mary J. Blige?…
 4 days ago
01.11.19
Yassss, Queen! ‘Little’ Star Marsai Martin To Become…
 4 days ago
01.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close