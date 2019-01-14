Demarko Nichols, 23, was arrested after his family called 9-1-1 to report that he’d stabbed a dog.
Nichols was reportedly charged with aggravated cruelty to animals on Sunday afternoon. A family member told police he was inside the house when he heard the family pet, Taz, crying.
The dog was running around the home with blood spewing from his neck, he said. News Chanel 3 reports blood was all over the home, starting in Nichols’ bedroom.
Taz was found outside and appeared to be barely alive. Police didn’t say whether the dog survived.
Nichols reportedly told police he stabbed the dog after it bit him on the hand, but police didn’t find any bite marks.
Black Celebrities Who Love Dogs
Black Celebrities Who Love Dogs
1. Taye Diggs1 of 18
2. Usher And His Best Friend2 of 18
3. Rihanna3 of 18
4. Serena Williams4 of 18
5. Kevin Hart5 of 18
6. Deborah Cox6 of 18
7. Will Smith7 of 18
8. Ciara8 of 18
9. The Obama's Dogs9 of 18
10. CeeLo Green10 of 18
11. 50-Cent11 of 18
12. Angela Simmons12 of 18
13. John Legend & Chrissy Teigen13 of 18
14. Zoe Saldana14 of 18
15. Shemar Moore15 of 18
16. Sherri Shepherd16 of 18
17. Zendaya17 of 18
18. Mariah Carey18 of 18
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Man Arrested After Stabbing Family Dog In The Neck was originally published on blackamericaweb.com