Travis Scott Required NFL Contribute To Social Justice Charity In Order For Him To Perform At Super Bowl

Wild Card Round - Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

Travis Scott had one stipulation in order to accept the NFL’s offer to perform the Super Bowl LIII halftime show: the NFL must donate to a social justice cause, Billboard confirmed.

Scott made a $500,000 donation in partnership with the NFL to the “social justice accelerator” Dream Corps. Dream Corps is an organization founded by Van Jones in 2014 and will work with the NFL on additional initiatives.

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in,” Scott said in a statement. “I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

When it was announced that Travis would be performing the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Maroon 5, the move was met with skepticism. Celebrities such as Michael B. Jordan  and Al Sharpton were critical of Scott’s choice, due in large part to the NFL’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick. Other performers such as Rihanna, Jay-Z, Cardi B and others turned down the NFL’s offer to perform at halftime in a show of solidarity to Kaepernick.

Travis Scott Required NFL Contribute To Social Justice Charity In Order For Him To Perform At Super Bowl was originally published on theboxhouston.com

