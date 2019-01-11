Karen Clark And Bill Crabtree From The Town of Wake Forest

With the eventful calendar set in The Town of Wake Forest, Bill Crabtree the Communications Director for The Town of Wake Forest came to tell Karen Clark about all the events… If they haven’t sold out already!
Karen Clark and Bill spoke about how the Town of Wake Forest continues to grow and develop. Karen Clark explains how, “Wake Forest is not the Wake Forest that you knew from 10 years ago, things have changed”.
With all the great changes and events; to check out what is happening in The Town Of Wake Forest, visit : Wake Forest Gov. or Wake Forest Renaissance Centre
