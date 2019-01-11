Weekend’s List Of Free Local Community Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Music of the Carolinas: Freddy Greene Street Genie
|Event Date:
|01/13/2019
|Event Time:
|03:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|North Carolina Museum of History
|Address Line 1:
|5 E Edenton St
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27601
|Event Description:
|Jazz up your new year with a free concert featuring Freddy Greene – Street Genie and a band sure to have you dancing in the aisles! The Street Genie will perform with Bakru Hunsel (percussion), William Danny Ray (aka “Steele Will”) (drums), Stephen Klingman (guitar), and Rony Thomas (keyboard).
|Event Contact:
|Jamie Katz Court
|Event Contact Number:
|9196648333
|Event Contact Email:
|communications@pinecone.org
|Event Web Site:
|https://pinecone.org/events/freddy-greene-street-genie
|40th Pastoral Anniversary
|Event Date:
|01/13/2019
|Event Time:
|6 P. M.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Mt. Zion Christian Church
|Address Line 1:
|3519 Fayetteville Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham,N. C.
|Event Description:
|40th Pastoral Anniversary Grand Finale for Pastor Donald Q.
Fozard, Sr. and Prophetess Nora L.Fozard
|Event Contact:
|Christina Taylor
|Event Contact Number:
|—
|Event Contact Email:
|Taylorchris1003@gmail.com
|FLASHLIGHT ON/Human Trafficking Awareness/’POP-UP’
|Event Date:
|1/12/19
|Event Time:
|7:00PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Google Fiber Space
|Address Line 1:
|518 West Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27603
|Event Description:
|In annual support of January 11, “National
Human Trafficking Awareness Day”, YOU
are invited to join the MLK, Jr. Task Force
of Cary & Sharon Jai Simpson-Joseph, Esq.,
a Graceful Warrior, Attorney, Author, Poetic
Activist, Professor and International Speaker.
The founder of Wings UpRising, her focus
has centered upon vulnerable population causes
such as human trafficking, bullying, homelessness,
intimate partner violence and inequity. Don’t miss
standing in unity at FLASHLIGHT ON/a Human
Trafficking Awareness/’POP-UP’. During this
recognized annual remembrance, take time to
learn more about a Modern Day Slavery affecting
more than 20 million women, men and children
around the world and “Resolve To Be Involved.”
‘POP-UP with YOUR FLASHLIGHTS ON
Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Google Fiber
Space, 518 West Street, Raleigh, NC 27603,
7PM. Light refreshments provided by
Community Partner, Corner Boys BBQ.
FREE Event/Public Invited. RSVP:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flashlight-onhuman-trafficking-awarenesspop-uptickets-47531000502
|Event Contact:
|Carolyn Sampson
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 307-4377
|Event Contact Email:
|pdefy1995@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.mlkjuniortaskforce.org
