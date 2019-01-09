CLOSE
Georgia Escorts’ Robbery Plans Turned Deadly

(Channel 2 Action News Screenshot)

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports two escorts and an accomplice robbed multiple men in recent weeks, but three robberies turned violent, leaving two men dead and another injured. The suspects are reportedly Kiera Williams, 18, her boyfriend Cameron Jones, 20, and their acquaintance Ashanti Dorsey, 21.

All have reportedly been arrested and charged with murder. Police said they believe the victims met the men online and were killed once they met up.

Their first victim was Mario Rashad Edwards, 28, who was found dead on Dec. 21 inside a vacant apartment. Police said he was there to meet Williams. Williams is charged with murder, and authorities have reportedly said Dorsey is also a suspect in the case.

Roderick Crawford, 46, was reportedly last seen when he left home about 7 p.m. Dec. 28. Crawford tried to call his wife about 20 minutes later, according to the AJC. His SUV was found on New Year’s Day.

Crawford was found shot dead Jan. 3 behind a house in Upson County, the home county of Williams’ boyfriend, Jones. Williams and Jones were charged with murder in his death.

Two days earlier, a man reportedly arranged to meet with Williams and she got in his car. But when Jones approached the car the victim assumed he was about to be robbed and tried to drive away. Williams, who was still inside the car, allegedly shot the victim in the leg. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening and he later identified Williams as the shooter, police said.

An acquaintance of Williams and Jones, Dorsey is also accused of murder in the Jan. 2 shooting of her boyfriend, Dontavious Morrison, who she allegedly shot and killed during an argument at an apartment. The AJC reports, two women were seen running from the apartment after the shooting, but the second woman has not been identified.

Clayton County District Attorney Tracy Graham Lawson said investigators are working leads that will “probably lead us to further victims.” She urged other victims to come forward.

Georgia Escorts’ Robbery Plans Turned Deadly was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

