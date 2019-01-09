Food Stamps Will Not Be Impacted By Shutdown

The USDA announced that food stamp recipients will have access to their full benefits for February, even if the partial government shutdown continues. This also includes WIC and school lunches not being affected through February.

U.S. Department of Agriculture said they will work with states to load benefits onto recipients’ cards by Jan. 20, just within the deadline for a provision that allows them to pay out benefits, even without a budget.

