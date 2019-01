In cased you missed Vitamin Of The Day on The Quick Silva Show….Today’s Vitamin was “If You Want It To Work, You Have To Commit.” Quick stressed the importance of committing to your goals for 2019. You have the make the decision to see your goals through. If you want to hear the full Vitamin watch the video above.

Vitamin Of The Day: If You Want It To Work, You Have To Commit was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: